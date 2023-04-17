Home » Berlusconi, the health conditions. San Raffaele confirms the “transfer to an ordinary hospitalization ward” – breaking latest news
Health

Berlusconi, the health conditions. San Raffaele confirms the “transfer to an ordinary hospitalization ward” – breaking latest news

by admin
Berlusconi, the health conditions. San Raffaele confirms the “transfer to an ordinary hospitalization ward” – breaking latest news

Today’s bulletin by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri: «The treatment and monitoring of functional parameters continue»

«At the moment the clinical state and the response to the treatments have allowed the transfer of the president Silvio Berlusconi in a ordinary hospital ward. Treatments and monitoring of functional parameters continue», reads the bulletin issued today, signed by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri.

The former prime minister he has been hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan since 5 April following pneumonia, a complication of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he has suffered for some time.

He is followed by his trusted doctor and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo, and by Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Oncohematology unit in the Milanese hospital.

April 17, 2023 (change April 17, 2023 | 11:37 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  Multiple sclerosis: why the 'domiciliation of the disease' is needed

You may also like

Lombardy: middle class and caregivers increasingly in difficulty...

there is also an engineer from Gravina

Casalmaggiore da Capelli lots of people for Fitness...

visualized the reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction. « Medicine in...

Does your child have hallucinations? Could be Alice...

AUSL Modena – National day for organ and...

Flat stomach after 50: how to conquer it,...

The first online training course on breastfeeding for...

Istat cuts inflation in March to 7.6%

For the convictions of Calciopoli we are out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy