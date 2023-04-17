Berlusconi, the health conditions. San Raffaele confirms the “transfer to an ordinary hospitalization ward” – breaking latest news

Today’s bulletin by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri: «The treatment and monitoring of functional parameters continue»

«At the moment the clinical state and the response to the treatments have allowed the transfer of the president Silvio Berlusconi in a ordinary hospital ward. Treatments and monitoring of functional parameters continue», reads the bulletin issued today, signed by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri.

The former prime minister he has been hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan since 5 April following pneumonia, a complication of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he has suffered for some time.

He is followed by his trusted doctor and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo, and by Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Oncohematology unit in the Milanese hospital.