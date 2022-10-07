The positive trend of the commercial results of Banca Mediolanum continues uninterrupted. As emerges from a note from the institute, the commercial results for the month of September 2022 amounted to 615 million euros, divided as follows: total net inflows 247 million (5.62 billion from the beginning of the year); net inflows in assets under management 391 million (4.23 billion YTD); new loans disbursed 353 million (2.88 billion YTD); premiums for protection policies 15 million (133 million YTD).

Massimo Doris, CEO of Banca Mediolanum, comments: “In a still highly challenging context, Banca Mediolanum stands out once again for its high ability to offer valuable advice. I focus my attention on the 391 million collected in managed savings which show how much our customers, thanks to the relentless work of Family Bankers, understand the importance of pursuing their investment objectives with constancy and method, also and above all in moments of difficult market. With 4.2 billion in assets under management in the first 9 months, we look forward to the last quarter, in which we still expect excellent results ”.

Doris continues: “The well diversified business of Banca Mediolanum, which characterizes us compared to other network banks, continues to support the growth of the company: credit – 353 million in the month and 2.9 billion since the beginning of the year – stands out for its quality and quantity, as well as the premiums of protection policies rose to 133 million from the beginning of the year, up 12% compared to the same period in 2021. Customer acquisition is also proceeding at a rapid pace, with 13,200 new bank customers in September and about 126,000 since the beginning of the year “.