Two New York hospitals, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian, agreed to pay more than $ 165 million to 147 former patients who accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and inappropriate conduct. The accused, Robert Hadden, gave up his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges. He is currently awaiting trial on separate charges of sexually abusing dozens of young patients for over two decades. Prosecutors described Hadden as a “predator in a white coat”, accusing him of identifying young and unsuspecting victims. “We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients have suffered and hope these resolutions will provide some support for the women he has hurt,” said Columbia University Irving Medical Center.