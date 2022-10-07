Executive summary:To adjust these regional control measures, the latest announcements from Xiqing, Hedong, Jinnan, and Binhai New Area.

October 8,New in Xiqing DistrictThe Headquarters for the Prevention and Control of the Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic issued a notice↓

According to the situation of epidemic prevention and control, in order to effectively protect the lives and health of the people, and to quickly and effectively block the risk of the spread of the epidemic, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control, after comprehensive research and judgment, the Xiqing District New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control is now The work headquarters’ announcement on adjusting risk areas is as follows:

Since October 8, Shengyang Garden on Liqizhuang Street, Mingquan Garden on Jinmen Lake Street, Longtai Garden in Dahouzhuang Village, Wangwenzhuang Town, and Pingfang District in Dahouzhuang Village have lifted the corresponding control measures and resumed normal epidemic prevention and control. .

Adjustment does not mean relief. The current epidemic prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated. Please continue to take good care of personal protection, insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, and do not gather; when entering public places, take the initiative to cooperate with bright code scanning, temperature measurement, and nucleic acid negative If you have abnormal symptoms such as dry throat, fever, nasal congestion, and runny nose, please report to the community (village) as soon as possible, and go to the fever clinic of the designated hospital for treatment in accordance with relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control.

Thank you for your understanding, support and strong cooperation with the epidemic prevention and control work!

Xiqing District New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters

October 7, 2022

October 8,Hedong District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice↓

According to the situation of epidemic prevention and control, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, after research and decision by the Hedong District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters,From October 8, 2022, Haoyang Garden, Lushandao Street, Hedong District, resumes normal epidemic prevention and control.

Adjusting control measures is not the same as releasing defenses. Residents and friends are requested to continue to take personal protection, insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, and do not gather; enter public places and take the initiative to cooperate with scanning code, temperature measurement, current limit, nucleic acid test negative certificate inspection and other measures; if you have dry throat, Abnormal symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, and runny nose should be reported to the community in a timely manner.

Hedong District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

October 8, 2022

On October 8, the Jinnan District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice↓

According to the situation of epidemic prevention and control, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and relevant provisions of epidemic prevention and control, and after comprehensive research and judgment by the expert group, the relevant matters related to the release of the risk area of ​​Balitai Town are now announced as follows:

Since the announcement of the announcement, the control of the medium-risk area in Building 2 of Country Garden Yingyue Courtyard in Balitai Town has been lifted, the low-risk area in Balitai Town has been lifted simultaneously, and the whole area of ​​Balitai Town has resumed normal prevention and control.

The current situation of epidemic prevention and control is still complicated. All residents are requested to continue to take personal protection, maintain good hygiene habits and a healthy lifestyle, insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, and avoid gatherings; when entering public places, take the initiative to scan codes and measure temperature. If you have symptoms such as dry throat, fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, etc., go to the fever clinic for medical treatment in time, and avoid taking public transportation on the way.

Sincerely thank you for your understanding, support and strong cooperation in Jinnan District’s epidemic prevention and control work!

Jinnan District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

October 8, 2022

On October 8, the Binhai New Area Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice↓

Dear friends and residents of Binhai New Area:

According to the situation of epidemic prevention and control, in order to effectively protect the life safety and health of the people, and to quickly and effectively block the risk of the spread of the epidemic, the Binhai New Area Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters has made a decision based on relevant laws and regulations and relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control, after comprehensive research and judgment by the expert group. , from October 8, 2022, some regional control measures will be adjusted. The specific announcement is as follows:

one,High-risk areas will be downgraded to medium-risk areas in batches according to schedule, and the corresponding control policies will be implemented after the downgrade.

According to the “Notice of Binhai New Area on Downgrading Some High-Risk Areas” on October 7-8, our district has downgraded 59 high-risk areas to medium-risk areas in 2 batches, and there are currently 4 high-risk areas.

In high-risk areas, the control measures of “staying at home and providing door-to-door services” are implemented. Residents will conduct nucleic acid tests on a regular basis according to the unified arrangement of the street community.

In the medium-risk area, the control measures of “staying out of the building and guaranteeing the supply to the building” are implemented. Residents should stay at home in principle. Under the premise of strictly implementing personal protection, they should go downstairs in an orderly manner to designated locations for nucleic acid testing in accordance with unified arrangements.

For communities with high and high risk areas, the management and control measures of “staying out of the community and ensuring supply to the community” are implemented. Epidemic prevention and control service personnel, medical staff, security personnel, urban basic operation and maintenance personnel, and material security personnel need to hold relevant work certificates issued by the unit to pass.

two,The enclosed area of ​​Xinbei Street is adjusted to be managed as a low-risk area.Implement “personal protection, avoid gathering” precautions. For communities without high and high risk areas, residents can move out of the community in an orderly manner, and do not leave the enclosed area of ​​Xinbei Street unless necessary. Strengthen social management and control, and all kinds of people in the region carry out nucleic acid testing as required, and do not gather or get together.

three,The original static management area (to Haibin Avenue in the east, Qinbin Expressway in the west, Yongding New River in the north, Haihe River in the south) is adjusted to be managed as a low-risk area.Implement “personal protection, avoid gathering” precautions. In communities without high- and high-risk areas, residents can move out of the community in an orderly manner, and do not leave the low-risk areas unless necessary. Strengthen social management and control, and all kinds of people in the region carry out nucleic acid testing as required, and do not gather or get together. Strengthen the control of traffic gates entering and exiting areas such as railway stations, highways, and waterways.

Four,The Haigang Area of ​​the Bonded Zone, the Bolong Lake Area of ​​the High-tech Zone, the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city, the Xincheng Town, and the Central New Town of Xingang Street have resumed normalized epidemic prevention and control.

5. Adjustment does not mean relaxation. The current situation of epidemic prevention and control is still severe. Residents are requested to strictly abide by the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases” to fulfill their legal obligations as citizens, obey the unified arrangements of community staff, and fully cooperate with risk personnel to assist in the investigation and control work. , accept the investigation of infectious diseases, sample collection, testing, isolation and treatment and other preventive and control measures in accordance with the law, and truthfully provide relevant information, such as fever, cough, loss of taste (smell) and other symptoms, report to the community as soon as possible, and follow the epidemic prevention and control measures. It is strictly forbidden to conceal, omit, or delay reporting, and those who refuse to implement relevant measures for epidemic prevention and control will be strictly investigated for legal responsibility according to law.

6. Binhai New Area will update relevant control measures in a timely manner according to the epidemic situation. Residents are requested to pay close attention to the information released by official authorities, and do not panic, believe, spread or spread rumors. The above prevention and control measures will be suspended until further notice.

If required, this notice may serve as proof of leave.

Thank you for your understanding, support and cooperation for the epidemic prevention and control work in Binhai New Area!

Binhai New Area Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

October 8, 2022

