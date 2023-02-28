Banca Sella successfully closes theissue of the first 100 million euro green bondin 2 days of opening due to strong overall demand

The proceeds of the operation will be used to finance loans and projects related to thesustainable buildingall’renewable energy e all’energy efficiency.

Sella Bank made agreen senior preferred bond issue with a 5-year maturity, aimed at retail customers, qualified counterparties and professional customers, with a minimum denomination of 1,000 euro, which provides for an annual coupon of 5.10%, paid every six months starting from 21 September 2023.

The net proceeds raised with this issue will be dedicated to financing new or existing loans, investments and projects selected under thesustainable buildingfrom the renewable energies and ofenergy efficiencybased on the criteria established by the “Sella Green Bond Framework”.

The program was drawn up according to i Green Bond Principles 2021 of the International Capital Market Association and accompanied by the second party opinion of the independent company ISS ESG. Further issues are expected in the coming months.

Francesco Plini, Head of Finance and Strategic Planning of Banca Sella, said: “Banca Sella has long been committed to promoting a finance with a positive impact on the environment, on the economy and society. With this initiative we continue the path undertaken to offer all our stake holders tools that accompany them in the transition process towards a sustainable economyalso through savings solutions aimed at investments that bring benefits to the whole community”.

“Banca Sella, like the entire Group, pursues the constant improvement of its environmental performance and the issue of this bond also strengthens its share of sustainable intermediation”.

The bond, placed on the Vorvel multilateral trading system (ISIN:IT0005532921), will be admitted to trading on the same system starting from 21 March 2023. The issuer’s rating is BBB Low (DBRS), while the ESG rating assigned to the green bond by MainStreet Partners, a company specializing in sustainable investments with an environmental and social impact, is 4.09/5.

