Positive tune in Piazza Affari for Banco Bpm which earns about 2.68% at € 2.677, positioning itself among the best in the Ftse Mib. The stock of the banking group led by Giuseppe Castagna still seems to benefit from the Consob communication, according to which JpMorgan holds a 5.15% (indirect) stake in Banco Bpm. The transaction, according to what is learned from the communications relating to significant shareholdings published on the Consob website on August 10, dates back to August 3.