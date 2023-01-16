Inflation, the increase in prices also impacted by the energy crisis, despite the support interventions allocated by the Government, increasingly tends to reduce the purchasing power of families, in a situation that is further aggravated in the case of those who have bought a housing with the support of a variable rate mortgage, from the sudden increase in reference rates to counter the inflationary phenomenon.

In this context, Banco Desio wishes to start the new year by offering concrete support to household customers and holders of variable-rate mortgages, up-to-date with their installment payments, which will include a reformulation of the loan repayment plan.

The subsidy for families is aimed at approximately 6,000 customers with variable rate mortgages who in 2022 have undergone an increase in the installment of at least 100 euros and who will be contacted directly by their reference branch to evaluate the remodulation proposal together of the amortization plan up to an extension of the duration of a further 5 years, under the same conditions and without costs for customers (except for any costs for extending the compulsory insurance policy).