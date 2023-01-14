Home Business Bank of America: EPS 4Q. beats the estimates. Increase in interest margin offsets thud in investment banking commissions
Business

Bank of America: EPS 4Q. beats the estimates. Increase in interest margin offsets thud in investment banking commissions

by admin
Bank of America: EPS 4Q. beats the estimates. Increase in interest margin offsets thud in investment banking commissions

Bank of America announced that it closed the fourth quarter of 2022 with an EPS of 85 cents, better than the 77 cents expected.

The U.S. bank’s revenue rose to $24.5 billion from $22.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an estimated $24.2 billion.

The Fed’s interest rate hike gave a boost to BofA’s profitability, causing its net interest margin to jump 29% year over year, to $14.7 billion.

However, StreetAccount analysts had expected a higher net interest income of $14.9 billion.

However, the NII increase helped offset the decline in investment banking fees, which was more than -50% to $1.1 billion, in line with expectations.

After an initial rally on Wall Street, Bank of America shares are down nearly 1% in premarket.

See also  The Hang Seng Index rose by 183 points. Tencent's revenue fell short of expectations | Hang Seng Index | Fantasia | Turnover

You may also like

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly...

The danger of the debt ceiling is approaching,...

Wells Fargo: thud eps IV quarter -51%, US...

How to prepare for the unexpected events of...

The three major A-share indexes closed together for...

GDP Germany +1.9% in 2022 but caution remains

CITIC Securities: U.S. inflation turns negative month-on-month and...

Equita: alongside Racing Force in the 10 million...

Spot gold trading strategy: the 1900 mark becomes...

LU-VE Group: record product turnover of 605 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy