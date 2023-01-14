Bank of America announced that it closed the fourth quarter of 2022 with an EPS of 85 cents, better than the 77 cents expected.

The U.S. bank’s revenue rose to $24.5 billion from $22.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an estimated $24.2 billion.

The Fed’s interest rate hike gave a boost to BofA’s profitability, causing its net interest margin to jump 29% year over year, to $14.7 billion.

However, StreetAccount analysts had expected a higher net interest income of $14.9 billion.

However, the NII increase helped offset the decline in investment banking fees, which was more than -50% to $1.1 billion, in line with expectations.

After an initial rally on Wall Street, Bank of America shares are down nearly 1% in premarket.