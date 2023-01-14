Home World Iran: “Ex-deputy minister Akbari executed”. He was accused of being a British spy
World

Iran: “Ex-deputy minister Akbari executed”. He was accused of being a British spy

by admin
Iran: “Ex-deputy minister Akbari executed”. He was accused of being a British spy

A few days ago his wife was summoned to prison for a “last goodbye” and an audio broadcast by the BBC in which Alireza Akbari he accused himself of having obtained secret information thanks to: “perfume and T-shirts” he had feared, or understood, that there would soon be an execution. and today theIran announced that it has executed an Iranian-British national who once worked for its ministry. This was announced by judicial sources, the Iranian news agency confirms it Libra, associated with the country’s judiciary, which speaks of hanging. It didn’t say when, just that it happened. However, it is rumored that he was executed after his wife’s visit.

Iran accelerates the execution of former deputy minister Akbari: it is a message to the moderate front

by Gabriella Colarusso

He will take care of himself Akbari he had been deputy minister of defense between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, and for many years he no longer has operational roles within the administration. Iran had accused Akbari, without offering evidence, of being a spy for the British intelligence agency MI-6. Indeed it was considered in Iran a “key spy” due to the “importance of his position”, even as “one of the most important infiltrators in sensitive and strategic centers of the country”.

Iran accelerates the execution of former deputy minister Akbari: it is a message to the moderate front

by Gabriella Colarusso
See also  Michael Roth, German Deputy Foreign Minister: "The Next Generation Eu is another step towards the United States of Europe"

You may also like

Fang Wei: McCarthy lit three fires in the...

Dallas, leopard escapes from zoo and the hunt...

American theologian George Weigel: “The Pope is wrong....

The US also reopens the Libya dossier: the...

Arms to Ukraine, Italy accelerates: “Green light to...

Donald Trump defends rape allegations: ‘That woman is...

Biden’s “leaked documents” incident continues to ferment and...

Brasilia, Bolsonaro investigated: under investigation for the assault...

At the head of Cop28 in Dubai the...

Lesvos, trial against Sarah Mardini and humanitarian activists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy