A few days ago his wife was summoned to prison for a “last goodbye” and an audio broadcast by the BBC in which Alireza Akbari he accused himself of having obtained secret information thanks to: “perfume and T-shirts” he had feared, or understood, that there would soon be an execution. and today theIran announced that it has executed an Iranian-British national who once worked for its ministry. This was announced by judicial sources, the Iranian news agency confirms it Libra, associated with the country’s judiciary, which speaks of hanging. It didn’t say when, just that it happened. However, it is rumored that he was executed after his wife’s visit.

January 11, 2023



He will take care of himself Akbari he had been deputy minister of defense between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, and for many years he no longer has operational roles within the administration. Iran had accused Akbari, without offering evidence, of being a spy for the British intelligence agency MI-6. Indeed it was considered in Iran a “key spy” due to the “importance of his position”, even as “one of the most important infiltrators in sensitive and strategic centers of the country”.