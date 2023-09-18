Bank of Guatemala Updates Quetzal-Dollar Exchange Rate on September 18, 2023

The Bank of Guatemala has announced an update to the exchange rate of the quetzal against the dollar on Monday, September 18, 2023. The new exchange rate stands at Q7.86740, marking a slight variation of 0.00377 from the previous rate. This information is crucial for businesses and individuals involved in international trade or currency exchange. It is recommended to stay updated on the current economic indicators, which can be found on the front page of Soy502.com every day.

