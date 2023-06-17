Home » Bank of Italy: GDP 2023 expected to rise, but slowdown in the following three years
Bank of Italy: GDP 2023 expected to rise, but slowdown in the following three years

Bank of Italy: GDP 2023 expected to rise, but slowdown in the following three years

The Bank of Italy recently updated its estimates for GDP in 2023, with an upward forecast compared to the data estimated in January. According to the new projections, GDP is now expected to grow by 1.3% in 2023, a significant increase from the 0.6% previously estimated.

As regards next year, the Bank of Italy expects a 1% increase in GDP (instead of the 1.2% estimated in January) and 1.1% in 2025. These figures show a growth trend slower than initial expectations, highlighting the need to closely monitor the evolution of the economy and financing conditions in the near future.

