Jessie J posted what she looks like after giving birth | Magazine

The famous singer Jessie J is receiving praise for showing the true image of her body after giving birth.

Instagram has done its thing. It seems that new moms these days love to flaunt their slim figure, and there are those who wonder how they manage to do it. More and more women strive for a perfect appearance after giving birth, which is why it often seems to us that a thin figure came “overnight”. However, the famous singer Jessie J decided to show the reality.

Jessie J (35) gave birth to a boy and as she stated in a post on Instagram, she cried when she saw the baby and could not contain her emotions: “A week ago, my whole life changed. My son arrived in this world and my heart has doubled in size. The feeling is indescribable. I’m floating with love. It’s magical. He’s the fulfillment of all my dreams, my whole world. We both feel great and I still can’t believe he’s real, here and mine.. . I’m so grateful I’m crying with happiness. Thank you all for the love and support, I’ll be back on Instagram when I’m ready,” said Jessie J, who lost her baby more than a year ago and took it hard.

Now, eleven days after delivery, the singer decided to show what she looks like. She posted a profile picture and wrote: “I’m writing this for myself, as well as anyone else who wants to read this. Your body is a home where someone lived for nine months. Your organs have moved and have to find their way back to where they were before. Your uterus is still slowly recovering. Your hormones ‘ebb and flow’. Your body is working the hardest it has ever worked. You’re exhausted, but you’re magical,” Jessie J wrote, adding:

“Don’t rush. Be calm with yourself, your body and your mind.Remember that you are in recovery and don’t forget to remind those around you. Celebrate your new body. It had to change. It will be bigger and smaller in different places. It is beautiful and natural. Ignore what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like this after a certain amount of time. People need to wake up. It’s time to move forward, not back,” the singer wrote and said at the end:

“It’s your journey. Your time and your body. It’s not the same as someone else’s and that’s what makes it special. You are unique. This was my body 11 days postpartum and I still look pretty much the same 35 days later. I love my body. He gave me the most magical roommate. And when it is ready and able to change again, it will. Be that as it may,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

It’s an understatement to say that Jessie got an incredible amount of support for this. Women all over the world are delighted because a celebrity has shown what the real picture looks like. The post has garnered almost 300,000 likes and thousands of comments. “Well done mom”, “Finally someone to say how it is”, “Congratulations to Jessie”, people wrote…

