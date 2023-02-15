Home Business Bank of Italy, new public debt record: up 3.1% in 2022
Business

Bank of Italy, new public debt record: up 3.1% in 2022

by admin
Bank of Italy, new public debt record: up 3.1% in 2022

Bank of Italy, public debt closes 2022 at 2.7 billion

Il public debt increased: it closed 2022 at 2,762.5 billion, up 3.14% compared to 2,678.1 billion (150.3 per cent of GDP) at the end of 2021. This was announced by the Bank of Italy, underlining that the increase in debt in 2022 (84.4 billion) reflected both the needs of the public funds (54 billion) and the overall effect of the spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and exchange rate fluctuations (34.4 billion). Treasury liquidity decreased by 4 billion, to 43.5.

With reference to the sub-sector breakdown, the consolidated debt of Central administrations grew by 85 billion, to 2,675.3, while that of Local administrations it decreased by 0.6 billion, to 87; the debt of social security institutions remained substantially stable. Last December, the average residual life of the debt was 7.7 years, up from 7.6 in 2021. During 2022, the share of debt held by the Bank of Italy grew further as a result of the acquisitions Of titles public within the programs decided by the Eurosystem, standing at 26.1 per cent at the end of the year (from 25.3 per cent at the end of 2021).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Micro-enterprises, from 1 July to the start of applications for Bonus Sicily contributions "Urban areas"

You may also like

Tanzania: chocolate factory project for a sustainable cocoa...

The two leading technology companies are “on the...

Giorgia Meloni between Macron and Berlusconi: two similar...

The constitutional obstacle to a Russian-Ukrainian truce

Giorgia Meloni between Macron and Berlusconi: two similar...

Wall Street: futures down slightly, Airbnb doing well...

The Salone del Mobile returns in April and...

Repaying 200,000 in advance will save 170,000 in...

Lufthansa, canceled or delayed flights: here’s what’s happening

FSI is the buyer of 7.2% of Anima:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy