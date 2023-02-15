Bank of Italy, public debt closes 2022 at 2.7 billion

Il public debt increased: it closed 2022 at 2,762.5 billion, up 3.14% compared to 2,678.1 billion (150.3 per cent of GDP) at the end of 2021. This was announced by the Bank of Italy, underlining that the increase in debt in 2022 (84.4 billion) reflected both the needs of the public funds (54 billion) and the overall effect of the spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and exchange rate fluctuations (34.4 billion). Treasury liquidity decreased by 4 billion, to 43.5.

With reference to the sub-sector breakdown, the consolidated debt of Central administrations grew by 85 billion, to 2,675.3, while that of Local administrations it decreased by 0.6 billion, to 87; the debt of social security institutions remained substantially stable. Last December, the average residual life of the debt was 7.7 years, up from 7.6 in 2021. During 2022, the share of debt held by the Bank of Italy grew further as a result of the acquisitions Of titles public within the programs decided by the Eurosystem, standing at 26.1 per cent at the end of the year (from 25.3 per cent at the end of 2021).

Subscribe to the newsletter

