The vehicle can be used to transport an advanced medical team and related rescue equipment to the scene. The vehicle can therefore provide advanced support to ambulances in the event of serious or particularly complex situations or, at times, intervene autonomously to directly treat a patient who does not require subsequent transport to hospital.

(In the photo, a moment of the delivery of the new vehicle with donors, institutions and operators)

“Thank you very much to the donors for this new rescue vehicle – underlines Angelo Vezzosi, Director of the District of Mirandola –, which renews the 118 car fleet, conferring efficiency and technological progress, with the added value of greater environmental sustainability due to the possibility of methane fuelling. Over the years, donations from this area have been numerous, but you never get used to generosity: every occasion in which citizens and the third sector intervene in favor of the health of their community is always a source of great pride and gratitude”.