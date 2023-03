ROMA – A net profit of 2.1 billion, down by 3.9 billion compared to last year, due to the contraction in the interest margin and the write-downs on currency securities, but which allows for a distribution of dividends Bank of Italy for a figure between 340 and 380 million, and a residual profit for the State of 1.6 billion, to which accrued taxes are added for over 1.3 billion.