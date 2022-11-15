Last September, the general government debt decreased by 16.2 billion compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,741.6 billion.

This was announced by the Bank of Italy in the usual statistical publication “Public finance: borrowing requirement and debt” relating to September 2022. In detail, the borrowing requirement of the general government (13.8 billion) was more than offset by the reduction in Treasury liquidity ( 31.9 billion, to 48.1). The effect of spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in exchange rates increased the debt overall by € 1.9 billion.

With reference to the breakdown by subsectors, the debt of the central government decreased by 16.5 billion, while that of the local government increased by 0.2 billion. On the other hand, the debt of the social security institutions remained stable.

At the end of September the share of the debt held by the Bank of Italy was 26.1 per cent (a value only marginally lower than that of the previous month); the average residual maturity of the debt increased to 7.7 years, from 7.6 in August.