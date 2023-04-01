Home Business Bank of Italy, who for the after Visco? Daniele Franco on pole, Panetta chasing
Ignazio Visco has announced his intention to leave the Bank of Italy after 12 years in Via Nazionale. The Neapolitan economist, born in 1949, he will leave Palazzo Koch after two terms and above all after having known the widest variety of governments in recent history. He was nominated by Silvio Berlusconi shortly before the Cav government was overthrown and arrived at Palazzo Chigi. He knew the 2013 elections, those of the stalemate and the grand coalitions between Pd and Pdl with Enrico Letta, Matteo Renzi and Paolo Gentiloni. The latter decided to renew Visco’s office for another six years in 2017. In 2018 it was the turn of the yellow-green government, which then became yellow-red after a year, again with Giuseppe Conte at the helm. Which then gave way to Mario Draghi who, in turn, was replaced by Giorgia Meloni.

Remembering the various executives with which Visco had to deal is not only a mere historical exercise, but demonstrates how flexible a governor at Palazzo Koch must be in order to be able to withstand the political climate and the alternations at Palazzo Chigi. And now for the government, already engaged in the battle for appointments, a further front of uncertainty is opening up which will have to be defined quickly. Because it is true that there are just over six months to go, but experience shows that it is necessary to be prepared right away. So: in first place, strictly in order of approval, there would be Daniel Francowho would have several tricks up his sleeve.

