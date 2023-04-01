At the Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev it is now the young people of the Ukrainian Church who are demonstrating to demand that the pro-Russian people leave. Cartels against Putin and against the patriarch of Moscow. A counter-demonstration to make it clear that there is a Ukrainian Church contrary to that of Moscow on the day in which il metropolita Pavlo Lebid of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was arrested on suspicion of espionage by the Ukrainian SBU, the security services of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The tensions around the monastery, a historic place of Orthodox Christianity, arise after the decision of the Ukrainian government to evacuate it (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kiev)