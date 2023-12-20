Home » Bank of the Republic Launches Foreign Currency Purchase Program to Boost International Reserves
Business

Bank of the Republic Launches Foreign Currency Purchase Program to Boost International Reserves

by admin
Bank of the Republic Launches Foreign Currency Purchase Program to Boost International Reserves

The Bank of the Republic in Colombia has announced the launch of a foreign currency purchase program aimed at increasing the country’s international reserves. The decision to initiate this program follows the recent 25 basis point cut in the interest rate by the Board of Directors to 13%.

According to the Bank of the Republic, the purpose of the program is to maintain appropriate levels of external liquidity and prepare for a potential gradual reduction in the amount of access to the Flexible Credit Line (LCF) that Colombia has with the IMF. The program will involve monthly purchases of up to US$200 million using a mechanism known as put.

The Bank of the Republic has stated that the purchases will only be carried out when the Representative Market Rate (TRM) is below its 20-day average, in order to avoid purchases during periods of exchange rate pressure. The program will also involve option auctions, with the first auction scheduled for December 28 and a quota of US$200 million. Participants will pay a premium and the exercise price of the options will be based on the TRM in force on the day of exercise.

The announcement of the program was made on Twitter by the Banco República, with a tweet stating that the goal is to gradually accumulate international reserves of up to USD 1.5 billion. The program is set to begin in January 2024, with the first auction scheduled for January 2.

See also  Drought warning in the Marca, the fish are floundering in the Muson. Livenzetta reduced to a trickle

You may also like

Piazza Affari closes flat, Tim stands out (+5.75%)

Dong Yuhui is appointed as the vice president...

This is the new BASF boss Markus Kamieth

The Value of Banknotes with Printing Errors: A...

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, all prices and trim...

Strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in scientific...

Solar systems and storage cheaper: 6 energy forecasts...

Effective Homemade Tricks to Eliminate Cockroaches from Your...

«M&A ready to restart in 2024, but investments...

Put Type-R on your hand! Honda and Casio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy