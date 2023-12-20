Home » Irela Bravo Lands Job in Miami: Set to Star in “Havana in Hialeah” on UniVistaTV
Entertainment

Irela Bravo Lands Job in Miami: Set to Star in “Havana in Hialeah” on UniVistaTV

by admin
Irela Bravo Lands Job in Miami: Set to Star in “Havana in Hialeah” on UniVistaTV

Cuban Actress Irela Bravo Begins Rehearsals for New Comedy Project in Miami

Irela Bravo, well-known for her role in the Cuban television program “Live the Story,” has started rehearsals for her next comedy project in Miami. The actress will reprise her popular character from the show in the new program titled “Havana in Hialeah,” which will air on UniVistaTV.

The comedy will not only feature Bravo but also include performances from other popular Cuban actors such as Omar Franco, Leonardo Santiesteban, and Carlos “Pillín” Marrero. UniVistaTV shared a video of the rehearsal on their official Instagram account and announced that new episodes will be coming soon.

It is unclear whether Bravo’s participation in “Havana in Hialeah” is a collaboration or if she has signed on with UniVistaTV, a network known for hiring comedians who have left Cuba.

This project will reunite Bravo with Omar Franco, her co-star from the long-running “Vivir del Cuento” program. Leonardo Santiesteban, who also appeared in the same comedy, will be joining them in “Havana in Hialeah.”

Bravo recently made headlines after relocating to Miami, where she plans to spend an extended period. The Cuban actress expressed her excitement about the move in an interview with Ian Padrón.

Fans of Bravo and Cuban comedy can look forward to seeing her in “Havana in Hialeah” soon on UniVistaTV.

See also  How are the participants in the riots in France

You may also like

Danger and abandonment in a million-dollar project stopped...

Beauty in the pharmacy, Lovrén (Clinicalfarma) accelerates in...

Salomon and HIDDEN.NY Collaborate on Stylish and Functional...

The blue dollar manages to stabilize this December...

Beloved Participant from Enamorandonos Mourned After Passing Away

Pozzati concept between art and life

Nobis, Jay Chou, and PSG Launch “ACE of...

It will be at 9pm and these are...

J Balvin Speaks Out on Recent Mentions in...

The vacuum cleaner is not a Christmas gift...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy