time, channel and where to watch the LaLiga match on TV in the USA and Mexico

Barcelona will be facing off against Almeria on Wednesday, December 20th in the Spanish LaLiga. The match is set to begin at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, with coverage also available for viewers in Mexico starting at 12:00 pm Central Time.

Barcelona currently holds the third position in LaLiga, with 35 points, trailing behind the leader, Girona. The team recently tied 1-1 against Valencia, and will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming match.

President of FC Barcelona, John Laporta, expressed the board’s full confidence in coach Xavi Hernandez, highlighting his resilience and support for the players. This vote of confidence comes ahead of Barcelona’s forthcoming clash with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Meanwhile, Almeria is coming off a 0-0 draw against Mallorca, and sits at the bottom of the LaLiga table. The team will be looking to secure a win to climb out of the relegation zone.

The Barcelona vs Almeria match will be televised in the United States on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Fubo, and in Mexico on Sky Sports and Blue to Go. Fans can catch the action live and witness the intense battle between the two teams.

