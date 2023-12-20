Home » time, channel and where to watch the LaLiga match on TV in the USA and Mexico
Sports

time, channel and where to watch the LaLiga match on TV in the USA and Mexico

by admin
time, channel and where to watch the LaLiga match on TV in the USA and Mexico

Barcelona will be facing off against Almeria on Wednesday, December 20th in the Spanish LaLiga. The match is set to begin at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, with coverage also available for viewers in Mexico starting at 12:00 pm Central Time.

Barcelona currently holds the third position in LaLiga, with 35 points, trailing behind the leader, Girona. The team recently tied 1-1 against Valencia, and will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming match.

President of FC Barcelona, John Laporta, expressed the board’s full confidence in coach Xavi Hernandez, highlighting his resilience and support for the players. This vote of confidence comes ahead of Barcelona’s forthcoming clash with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Meanwhile, Almeria is coming off a 0-0 draw against Mallorca, and sits at the bottom of the LaLiga table. The team will be looking to secure a win to climb out of the relegation zone.

The Barcelona vs Almeria match will be televised in the United States on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Fubo, and in Mexico on Sky Sports and Blue to Go. Fans can catch the action live and witness the intense battle between the two teams.

See also  Zhu Ting scored 14 points, Yao Di started the Scandic women's volleyball team and advanced to the top 8 of the Europa League_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Wieland leaves Beerschot with immediate effect, Messoudi, Frans...

Football: Inter; Cuadrado undergoes surgery, out for at...

International Football丨Chelsea wins the “penalty shootout” and advances...

football and the Paralympic Games, two challenges in...

The family denies that he was stabbed

WTA Tour: Chief executive Steve Simon to relinquish...

Snooker German Masters Qualifying Tournament: Ding Junhui lost...

The Kladen gunner surprised the entire extra league....

It should apply to everyone! Liga MX makes...

Another commotion in Turkish football: Paul Onuachu (ex-Genk)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy