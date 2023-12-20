Intercultural Health: Bridging Traditional and Western Medicine for Better Healthcare

Intercultural Health: The Transformative Approach to Healthcare

Intercultural health is emerging as a transformative approach to healthcare that integrates Western medical practices with traditional indigenous healing methods. The latest report from ICEERS delves into this comprehensive system, covering its historical, political, theoretical, and practical aspects.

The report highlights successful examples of traditional medicine incorporation into healthcare systems in India, China, Latin America, Africa, and Oceania. It presents practical cases and strategies aimed at overcoming common challenges in the inclusion of indigenous and traditional medical practices in global health systems.

According to ICEERS, building bridges between different knowledge systems is crucial, especially with regard to medical knowledge related to the health of people, communities, and territories. The respectful integration of different models creates a rich dialogue that allows for a holistic understanding of health and well-being, promoting a more complete and respectful vision of healing.

The report emphasizes the importance of complementarity in improving health services and underscores the significance of international conventions and declarations that have contributed to the cultural recognition of indigenous medical practices.

Traditional indigenous medicine has often been stigmatized as superstitious or ineffective. However, international declarations such as the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration have underlined its importance, emphasizing the holistic nature of health and advocating for its integration into official health systems.

The practical application of intercultural health can be classified into three models: Intercultural sensitivity model, Parallel intercultural model, and Integrated intercultural model. Each presents its own set of challenges and considerations for successful implementation.

Implementing intercultural health projects comes with its own unique challenges, such as the dominance of biomedical perspectives, issues surrounding standardization of herbal medicinal preparations, difficulties in institutionalization, and the complexity of integrating traditional healers into official health systems.

To ensure the success of intercultural health models, key factors such as training of Western health professionals in traditional health systems, mediation strategies between health professionals and indigenous patients, and a holistic approach to primary health care must be taken into account.

ICEERS emphasizes that intercultural health not only safeguards traditional practices but also improves overall healthcare outcomes. By adopting this intercultural perspective, medical practices are enriched, and the intangible heritage of indigenous peoples is honored and preserved.

The report concludes that the path towards a fully integrated intercultural health system is complex but constitutes a decisive element in guaranteeing equitable and effective healthcare for all, especially for the most disadvantaged people. The full report is available in Spanish, while the executive summary is offered in both English and Spanish.

