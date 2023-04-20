Inter-Milan, the dates of the Champions League semifinal derby

It will still be the Champions League Euroderby like in 2003 and 2005: first leg Milan-Inter on Wednesday 10 May. Inter-Milan, in the second leg, will be on Tuesday 16 May. How the eagerly awaited semi-final fits into the calendar for the two Milanese teams INTER-BENFICA 3-3: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

Ancora euroderby. Like in 2003, when it was a double challenge in the semifinals. And like in 2005, when Milan and Inter challenged each other in the quarterfinals. Italy will once again have a team in the final of the most prestigious cup and will come from the same city. By draw, it will be Milan-Inter in the first leg and Inter-Milan in the second leg but, as there is no longer the away goal rule (which was decisive in 2003)the order will be irrelevant for the result.

When the two semi-finals are played The Champions League schedule includes the first leg on 9-10 May and the return leg on 16-17. Milan-Inter will be played on Wednesday 10 May. Inter-Milan, second leg, Tuesday 16 May. Always at 21. On the other evening of the calendar, Real Madrid and Manchester City will compete: a trip to Spain and a return to England for them.

How the calendar of the two teams changes The Nerazzurri’s is more crowded, given that Inzaghi’s team will also have to play in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juve, scheduled for 26 April. The semi-final first leg will take place, for Inter, between matchday 34 with Roma and matchday 35 with Sassuolo. The immediate return between Sassuolo and Naples (36th and third last day). For Milan, the first leg semifinal will be inserted between matchday 34 with Lazio and matchday 35 with Spezia. The immediate return between Spezia and Sampdoria (36th and third last day). See also Media person: Once Dai Weijun becomes a freelancer, there is the possibility of going abroad to play football_Wang Wei_Arbitration_Shenzhen Team

Champions League It will be Euroderby third act: the precedents in the cup Exactly 20 years after the first, it will still be the Euroderby, the third Champions League double-header in AC Milan’s history. Still with a final at stake, as in the double draw in 2003 decided by Shevchenko’s ‘away’ goal. In 2005 the smoke bomb on Dida. Then cups and super cups in Italy: Fight Club, the derby two days after Bruce Springsteen at San Siro, Mazzola’s Divine Comedy, Icardi decides one for Milan (but it was the Milanese Andrea) and much more. All stories L’EURODERBY DEL 2003 The first twenty years ago. From 2023 to 2003. Always with a special view: the one on the Champions League final. Italian football dominates the edition, given that on the other side of the scoreboard Juve challenge the galacticos of Madrid with the possibility of an all-Italian final. The semifinal, on the other hand, comes from just one city. Milan is different: hardworking by nature, in those days the head on the two banks of the Naviglio is only on the game that history is worth. The going is tense. It’s Milan-Inter, with Milan at home and Inter away from home, although the stadium is always the same. Cuper’s Nerazzurri on one side and Ancelotti’s Rossoneri on the other finished 0-0. The return is May 13th. In the first minute of added time of the first half the balance breaks: Shevchenko passes on a rebound with Cordoba and beats Toldo. 1-0 Milan, actually, 0-1. Goal counts double Inter must win to pass. See also Angelica Olmo: "I've defeated my fears now I'm working hard to fly to Tokyo" Cuper’s joker in the current game is called Oba Oba Martins, inside at half-time for Recoba. The tension remains very high. Just the Nigerian scores the draw six minutes from the end, then he does somersaults. Milan has never been so anxious, on both fronts of support.