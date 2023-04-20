Inter-Milan, the dates of the Champions League semifinal derby

It will still be the Champions League Euroderby like in 2003 and 2005: first leg Milan-Inter on Wednesday 10 May. Inter-Milan, in the second leg, will be on Tuesday 16 May. How the eagerly awaited semi-final fits into the calendar for the two Milanese teams
INTER-BENFICA 3-3: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS
Ancora euroderby. Like in 2003, when it was a double challenge in the semifinals. And like in 2005, when Milan and Inter challenged each other in the quarterfinals. Italy will once again have a team in the final of the most prestigious cup and will come from the same city. By draw, it will be Milan-Inter in the first leg and Inter-Milan in the second leg but, as there is no longer the away goal rule (which was decisive in 2003)the order will be irrelevant for the result.
When the two semi-finals are played
The Champions League schedule includes the first leg on 9-10 May and the return leg on 16-17. Milan-Inter will be played on Wednesday 10 May. Inter-Milan, second leg, Tuesday 16 May. Always at 21. On the other evening of the calendar, Real Madrid and Manchester City will compete: a trip to Spain and a return to England for them.
How the calendar of the two teams changes
The Nerazzurri’s is more crowded, given that Inzaghi’s team will also have to play in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juve, scheduled for 26 April. The semi-final first leg will take place, for Inter, between matchday 34 with Roma and matchday 35 with Sassuolo. The immediate return between Sassuolo and Naples (36th and third last day). For Milan, the first leg semifinal will be inserted between matchday 34 with Lazio and matchday 35 with Spezia. The immediate return between Spezia and Sampdoria (36th and third last day).