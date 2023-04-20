Schedule today with the Libertadores

With six games today, the second date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores will continue. At 5 in the afternoon, Medellín visits Nacional from Uruguay; at 7 pm, River Plate hosts Sporting Cristal, at 7:30 pm, Flamengo vs. Ñublense and at the same time, Corinthians vs. Argentinos Juniors. In addition, at 8 pm, Colo Colo vs. Monagas and at 9 pm, Barcelona from Ecuador against Bolívar.