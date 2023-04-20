Home » Schedule today with the Libertadores
Schedule today with the Libertadores

Schedule today with the Libertadores

With six games today, the second date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores will continue. At 5 in the afternoon, Medellín visits Nacional from Uruguay; at 7 pm, River Plate hosts Sporting Cristal, at 7:30 pm, Flamengo vs. Ñublense and at the same time, Corinthians vs. Argentinos Juniors. In addition, at 8 pm, Colo Colo vs. Monagas and at 9 pm, Barcelona from Ecuador against Bolívar.

