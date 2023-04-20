Baños de Agua Santa, was the scene of the Petzl Trail Plus

TRAIL.-

The Seventh Edition of the Petzl Trail Plus competition was held in the city of Baños in the province of Tungurahua, with the participation of more than 300 runners from all over the world who competed in different categories.

The Seventh Edition of the Petzl Trail Plus, was held in Baños de Agua Santa on April 14, 15 and 16, 2023, with the participation of more than 300 runners from all over the world. This trail running competition has managed to establish itself as one of the most prestigious events at a national and international level; its routes and the beauty of the natural landscapes make this event an unforgettable experience. The competition was divided into six different distances, ranging from 5km to 80km and each of them had a name in reference to the place where the race took place. The runners had the opportunity to travel the most spectacular routes that Baños de Agua Santa offers. Among the routes traveled were the Trail of the Tree House, the Trail of the Antennas, the Trail of the Virgin, the Trail of the Volcano and the Vertical Volcano, all with a different level of demand. The event was organized by the Petzl sports events company, which has specialized in organizing trail running competitions and has managed to position itself as one of the best companies in the sector in the country. The runners had to face challenging terrain with steep slopes and changing weather conditions, making the competition a true test of endurance and skill. Despite this, all the participants demonstrated great physical and mental strength.