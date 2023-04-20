With a cumbiero spot, its militants ask for Grabois 2023: “Here we have the marshal’s baton”

The eventual presidential candidacy of Juan Grabois It was a trend in social networks as a result of a clip musical which went viral this week. From the environment of the social leader they confirmed that they did not make the content, but that it is attributed to a militant from the space who prepared the material on her own initiative and disseminated it on her social networks. “Warning: I am a militant, not a singer”clarified the author of the song on her Instagram account.

“We have very young militants in the Frente Patria Grande. Everyone is very enthusiastic about Juan’s candidacy and they are starting to produce their own content,” explained relatives of Juan Grabois in dialogue with PROFILE.

The video was released through the account ‘reclamala_juan’ in Tik Tok. The song that goes to the rhythm of one of the songs of the moment -MA (Best Friends) by BM– refers to “marshal’s baton” mentioned by Vice President Cristina Kirchner at the end of last year in Avellaneda, during the act of inauguration of the Maradona Sports Center.

The creator of the content is a militant named Manuela, who also posted the clip on her Instagram account and took the opportunity to send a message to the community of followers. “Let’s go out to the military, it’s with Juangra“.

The material includes explicit criticism of Sergio Massa (“Don’t forget that Massa is a radical”)“judges” and the media.

What does the lyrics of the cumbia say that asks for the candidacy of Juan Grabois

Compile

look at this situation

How are we going to do it?

This is a comedown.

I want to go out to the square

but it seems that we have

than to go with Massa.

I imagine that future

there will only be hunger in my house.

Where did we go wrong?

What’s happening?

I know it’s hard

but don’t get out of raje,

with Juan there is a future,

dude listen to this message.

He is not one of those who walks in a suit

rather of those who kick in the street.

Here we have the marshal’s baton,

don’t forget that Massa is a radical.

The poor to power and the caste back,

The town will grow, you have to be tenacious.

The judges are really bad

Clarín only speaks.

and we can’t

do nothing.

It is not so difficult,

for all roof and bread,

land to live

and work to create.

high future

I already re-imagined it.

it’s finally going to be worth it

what I worked so hard.

Let’s go out to the military

with Juangra you know.

in one of those

command the people again.

With Juan there is roof and bread

and the rest that speak,

we want to live well

that is not denied to anyone.

It is not so difficult,

we want to project

We already have the stick

we just have to play.

The clip ends with the following message: “Having your own home. Having a job with rights. Having a little piece of land. It is not a privilege, it is your right”.

CA/ED