woom2school: woom promotes cycling initiatives for climate-friendly and safe routes to school

New woom sponsoring program for sustainable mobility, strong cooperation partners in Germany and Austria

With “woom2school”, the children’s and youth bicycle manufacturer woom is launching an ambitious sponsorship program that specifically promotes sustainable and safe mobility on the way to school. The first woom2school mobility initiatives in Germany and Austria are now starting in April.

“We want to inspire as many children as possible to ride a bike,” says woom CEO Paul Fattinger. “Because little enthusiastic cyclists will one day become adults who are enthusiastic about cycling.” In order for the enthusiasm for cycling to flourish, a good product is an indispensable, but not the only prerequisite: “Children and families also need safe framework conditions for cycling and the appropriate bicycle-friendly environment,” says Fattinger.

For this reason, woom has launched its new sponsorship program ” woom2school“ started. As part of this program, woom specifically promotes mobility projects at schools and the teaching of driving skills. As part of the program, woom is currently sponsoring several major cycling initiatives in Austria, Germany and the USA. Further projects are to follow.

The initiatives should not only motivate many children to cycle to school, but also create awareness for sustainable mobility and initiate improvements in the cycling infrastructure. Fattinger: “A safe cycling infrastructure enables children to move more freely and independently without having to rely on parental support.”

The “woom2school” projects at a glance: “Get going” – safe cycling with TV star Tobias Krell

In cooperation with the children’s magazine GEOlino, woom organizes the school competition “Get going”. School classes in Germany can submit their creative projects and ideas for a bicycle-friendly and therefore safe school environment to this competition. The main prize is a visit by Tobias Krell – known from the children’s television show “Checker Tobi” – to the winning school. Krell is patron of the competition. There are also 3,000 euros for the implementation of the winning project.

“I think cycling is great for so many reasons!” says Tobias Krell. “It’s good for health, for the climate and for the peaceful coexistence of people in urban areas. It also promotes the learning and concentration skills of students. In my everyday life, I cycle almost every possible route. That is why I support the woom and GEOlino school competition with full conviction.”

woom is the main sponsor of “Austria cycles to school”

The hands-on campaign “Austria cycles to school” will take place from March 20th to June 16th, 2023. As part of the campaign, Austrian schoolchildren can collect bike kilometers in their free time and on their way to school and win woom NOW bikes, woom bike accessories and a bike event for the whole school.

The school campaign is supported by the Federal Ministry for Climate Protection; woom acts as the main sponsor. Burgenland, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Tyrol, Salzburg and Vorarlberg are taking part in the campaign.

Saddle up through the city – children’s bike courses with woom bikes

In addition, woom has been cooperating with the Vienna Mobility Agency and the Federal Ministry for Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology for several years as part of the “The City and You” campaign. woom provides woom bikes for these cycling courses, which are offered free of charge by the City of Vienna for the 3rd and 4th grades of elementary school.

“woom2school” keeps cycling

With ” woom2school“ woom continues to draw attention to initiatives and campaigns to promote sustainable mobility and safe cycling infrastructure. “This year’s projects were just the starting signal,” says Fattinger. “We see it as our duty as a manufacturer of children’s bicycles to make our contribution to a safe cycling infrastructure and will continue to support bicycle-friendly mobility projects.”

More information about “woom2school” and the current initiatives at: www.woom2school.com.

About woom

Founded in 2013 by Christian Bezdeka and Marcus Ihlenfeld in a Viennese garage

woom has rethought children’s bikes from the ground up and set new standards

woom bikes are super light, ergonomic, have won multiple awards and are equipped with numerous safety features

woom is now a global brand and is present in more than 30 countries worldwide, especially in the DACH region and the USA

2020: woom brings a group of investors on board, Marcus Ihlenfeld and Christian Bezdeka retain the two-thirds majority

2021: woom sets up production for Europe in Europe and the 500,000th woom bike rolls off the production line

2022: Further internationalization through the expansion of the dealer network and the D2C segment, the Jebsen Group joins woom as an additional investor

2023: 10 Jahre woom – 10 years of Magic Moments

