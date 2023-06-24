Home » Colombian politicians who are fans of Atlético Nacional
News

Colombian politicians who are fans of Atlético Nacional

by admin
Colombian politicians who are fans of Atlético Nacional

Colombian politicians who are fans of Atlético Nacional

Credits:
Social networks

Federico Andrés Gutiérrez Zuluaga, also known by his nickname ‘Fico’, is a true supporter of Atlético Nacional.

Political supporters of Atlético Nacional
Credits:
Wikipedia

Álvaro Uribe Vélez, the former president and former senator of the republic is also a great fan of the Antioquia team, whom he has always followed.

Political supporters of Atlético Nacional
Credits:
Twitter

Andrés Felipe Arias, the former Colombian politician and economist, convicted of the Agro Ingreso Segura scandal.

Political supporters of Atlético Nacional
Credits:
Facebook

Luis Pérez, the former candidate for the presidency, has also shown his love for the paisa team.

Political supporters of Atlético Nacional
Credits:
Twitter

Daniel Quintero, the mayor of Medellín, although he is also a great supporter of DIM, has mentioned his passion for Atlético Nacional.

Political supporters of Atlético Nacional
Credits:
Facebook

National Athletic
Camera

See also  Genoa embraces Manu Chao, twenty years later

You may also like

The statue of Rudi Garcia arrives in the...

The White House monitors Russia after its mercenaries...

Representative Hugo Archila clarifies his participation in the...

The Quirinale reveals the Bronzes of San Casciano...

Up to 18,000 procedures are processed each month...

Mediterranean University – Articles – 20 June

Populism as a deception strategy – breaking latest...

These will be the candidates of the Conservative...

Tax fraud and exploited workers. Esselunga ends up...

DRC: Félix Tshisekedi launches anti-erosion works in Kananga

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy