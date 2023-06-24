Colombian politicians who are fans of Atlético Nacional
Federico Andrés Gutiérrez Zuluaga, also known by his nickname ‘Fico’, is a true supporter of Atlético Nacional.
Álvaro Uribe Vélez, the former president and former senator of the republic is also a great fan of the Antioquia team, whom he has always followed.
Andrés Felipe Arias, the former Colombian politician and economist, convicted of the Agro Ingreso Segura scandal.
Luis Pérez, the former candidate for the presidency, has also shown his love for the paisa team.
Daniel Quintero, the mayor of Medellín, although he is also a great supporter of DIM, has mentioned his passion for Atlético Nacional.