VLast week it still seemed to be an American problem, now the turbulence has reached Europe, and it’s strong. At the beginning of the week not only bank stocks in the USA but also in Europe collapsed. Several financial stocks have been suspended from trading on Wall Street. The price losses had previously assumed such proportions that automatic security mechanisms took effect.

The European financial index EuroStoxx Banks lost more than seven percent at the top. In Germany, for example, Commerzbank lost double-digits in value, one of the biggest price falls in recent years. At least now German savers are wondering what’s going on. WELT answers the most important questions: