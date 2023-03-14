At least one dead, three civilians injured and six buildings damaged: a Russian missile hit the center of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, cited by local media. “The evil state continues to fight against the civilian population, destroying life and leaving nothing human,” he commented Zelensky on Telegram by sharing a video of the rubble after the bombing. “Any attack that takes an innocent life must lead to a lawful and just sentence punishing the murder. It will definitely be like this,” he added.