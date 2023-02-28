Home Business Bankers, a new extension to 30 April arrives on the contract
Business

Bankers, a new extension to 30 April arrives on the contract

by admin
Bankers, a new extension to 30 April arrives on the contract

In the negotiations for the renewal of the bank contract comes a new extension to 30 April. Yesterday Abi and the trade unions (Fabi, Fisac, First, Uilca and Unisin) met and decided to continue with what they had decided at the end of the year, in order to be able to start the process for the renewal of the national collective agreement of 19 December 2019.

The meetings that will take place between the parties by 30 April 2023 will conventionally be considered as if they had taken place by 31 December 2022 for all consequent effects, with the consequent “mere” suspension, until 30 April 2023, of the deadlines as at 31 December 2022. Any agreements that may be reached in the next two months will take effect on 1 January of this year. The agreement reached yesterday does not result in the effects of extension or over-activity of provisions expired on 31 December 2022. For the work services rendered by workers up to 30 April 2023, the economic and regulatory treatments provided for by the contract signed at the end of 2019 will be fully applied expired at the end of last year and affects about 270,000 workers.

See also  Bills: the government is preparing new aid for families and businesses

You may also like

Stellantis to invest $155m in three Indiana plants...

“Moments”, Pandora launches jewels dedicated to our passions

EU scam, Northern League Zambelli in trouble. €170,000...

Gold breaks biggest drop in 20 months, oil...

Oberrauch (Finestral): “Clarity on state bonuses”

European stock exchanges in no particular order, Piazza...

Mysteries of Kiev, hunt for the culprit of...

Electric cars, a turnover of over 300 billion...

Bank checks: the end of an era. Intesa...

Gardening machines are down, competition with low-cost products...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy