In the negotiations for the renewal of the bank contract comes a new extension to 30 April. Yesterday Abi and the trade unions (Fabi, Fisac, First, Uilca and Unisin) met and decided to continue with what they had decided at the end of the year, in order to be able to start the process for the renewal of the national collective agreement of 19 December 2019.

The meetings that will take place between the parties by 30 April 2023 will conventionally be considered as if they had taken place by 31 December 2022 for all consequent effects, with the consequent “mere” suspension, until 30 April 2023, of the deadlines as at 31 December 2022. Any agreements that may be reached in the next two months will take effect on 1 January of this year. The agreement reached yesterday does not result in the effects of extension or over-activity of provisions expired on 31 December 2022. For the work services rendered by workers up to 30 April 2023, the economic and regulatory treatments provided for by the contract signed at the end of 2019 will be fully applied expired at the end of last year and affects about 270,000 workers.