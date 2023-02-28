(LaPresse) Vladimir SolovyovThe most popular anchorman russo, returns to attack the West (and Italy), calling Ukraine’s allies “bastards” and pointing the finger, in particular, at our country

“There will be another crossing of the Alps if necessary, look at the monument to Suvorov e see if in Milan they remember how they kissed the hands of Russian soldiers»Solovyov said during a live broadcast of his program in which he then continued.

“If you want to be rough with us, you bastards, you must know one thing: the Russians start slowly but they are fast runners ». concluded the conductor (LaPresse)