From 1 March 2023 it will be possible to access the area of ​​the decumanus of Aratria Galla every day, the ancient stretch of Roman road that connected the river port from east to west with the forum and theater area and where the civil basilica overlooked . The pavement of the road is made up of trachyte, a volcanic rock that originates in the Euganean hills area and which still remains intact today, an indelible testimony of a historical period of great importance in the history of Aquileia. The paving of the road, according to what has been discovered by scholars who have found references to the route in two ‘twin’ inscriptions, was made possible by the donation of an important inhabitant of Aquileia who had it built as an act of munificence for the city. The decumanus therefore conventionally took the name of its generous architect and is therefore known by the name of Aratria Galla. The decumanus of Aratria Galla is currently visible from Via Giulia Augusta, the entrance road to Aquileia which cuts through the Forum and takes up the trend and direction of the cardo maximus of the Roman city. The ancient road was brought to light during the 70s of the last century and can be traveled for a stretch of about one hundred metres. The road delimits the site of the civil Basilica, a building of imposing dimensions used mainly for judicial functions also for other civic uses which was built in the early Augustan age. Recognizable today only minimally, the building was then restructured at the end of the 2nd century AD with the addition of two apses. Throughout the month of March, the archaeological area of ​​Aquileia can be visited daily by the public during the usual daytime hours between 9 in the morning and 18 in the afternoon. With the spring, starting from the month of April and until the end of the month of September, the visiting hours will be further extended by an hour and then until 7 pm. For more information: Decumanus of Aratria Galla and Civil Basilica Guide to the archaeological areas of Aquileia

Related