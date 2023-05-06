San Pedro receives more batch of vaccines to continue with the winter vaccination campaign

From the Expanded Immunization Program of the Second Sanitary Region, they reported on the new batch of vaccines received for the vaccination posts in the department of San Pedro, with the aim of continuing with the current winter 2023 vaccination campaign.

Likewise, they urge people to approach the care centers to apply the doses that are available. Likewise, the work that is being intensified through mobile health brigades that is traveling through the different communities is highlighted.

The objective of this campaign, promoted by the health portfolio, is to have a greater impact of immunization at this time of year in order to reduce the probability of hospitalization, giving high priority, especially to populations within risk groups.



https://www.radionacional.gov.py/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/EDITADO-7-LIC.-BLASIA-MENDOZA.mp3

USE: LIC. BLASIA MENDOZA-PAI DIRECTOR OF THE SECOND SANITARY REGION