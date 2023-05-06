Zvezdan Slavnić and Maja Marinković put an end to their relationship | Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić and Maja Marinković decided to put an end to their love relationship, and then a twist followed.

“What do you want?”, asked Maja, and Zvezdan told her – “Nothing. It’s not a question of wanting to or not… You’re talking, what are you fooling around with?”.

“It’s like you’re hiding something,” Marinković added, and he agreed – “It’s not okay to be normal and good. I’ve been talking about this since day one. I emphasize this because I at least think a little.”

“Okay, then solve it,” ordered Maja, and Zvezdan said: “Here, I solved it.”

Maja wanted to specify what they are now, and Zvezdan said – “Does it matter? Now you are rude“.

“You want me to go?” Maja asked, to which he added – “I wouldn’t, but as you wish. If we are friends, we can sleep next to each other. You said you don’t go there to be laughed at. As for me, stay, then go tomorrow morning.”

Maja came out of isolation for a while, then came back. Everyone expected her to make a mess like she always did with her men, but this time she was calm and composed – “You’re right when you said it’s best that way,” she added.

“I will be the most fair to the person I should be the least fair to, you… In every sense… I don’t say whether you deserve it or not, that’s how it will turn out,” said Zvezdan. The two agreed to remain friends, but it didn’t last long and Zvezdan gave up on the breakup, and they started exchanging affections again.

