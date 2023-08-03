Banking, CCB forerunner on reform of profiles and frameworks. Npl and Esg experts arrive

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new credit professions enter the negotiation, where the CCBs lead the way on the reform of profiles and classifications. In order to make them more responsive to the needs of businesses.

Federcasse and Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Ugl Credito have reached an agreement which governs the new professional profiles for the approximately 36,000 workers in the professional areas and executive cadres of cooperative credit. An agreement that arrives 14 years after the previous one and that translates the novelties of this long period into the organization of work, from NPLs to ESG factors.

It is an important first step, on which trade union relations in the sector are beginning to measure themselves for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement, which expired at the end of December 2022 (as well as the ABI one).

Elements of innovation

Matteo Spanò, vice president of Federcasse and president of the trade union delegation which includes representatives of the Local Federations, the Raiffeisen Federation and the Parent Company of the Cooperative Banking Groups, BCC Iccrea and Cassa Centrale Banca explains that «the agreement comes 14 years after the last review of professional profiles in cooperative credit and is consistent with our identity references. At the same time it contains elements of innovation that will be able to support Cooperative Credit Banks, Casse Rurali and Casse Raiffeisen with ever greater efficiency in carrying out their service to the communities of reference».

The new profiles

Going into the merits, the agreement highly values ​​the factors of environmental and social sustainability and strengthening the relationship with the reference communities and commercial development in the territories. This is how the person in charge of communication and relations with shareholders, training activities, promotion and dissemination of the culture of mutual banking for the benefit of shareholders, staff and the reference territory is introduced by the national contract. There are also those involved in environmental, social and energy sustainability initiatives. The new professional profiles also include those concerning the management of non-performing loans, problem loans, the management of customer groups, households and businesses, consultancy on all products and services, product improvement activities, the distribution of insurance products which represents an increasingly important chapter of the banking business. Lastly, the agreement provides that in branches with more than 5 employees a deputy manager will be appointed who will be paid a monthly salary.

