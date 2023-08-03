Barbie nose: everyone is crazy about the doll’s upturned nose

The Barbie mania it infected everyone. After the success in cinemas, many want to dress and do their hair like the Mattel doll. There are, however, those who even want to redo the naso own like her: small and tiny with a low back and an upturned nasal tip. Are there any risks in undergoing this type of surgery? Dr explains everything Tito Marianettimaxillofacial surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty in Rome.

What is the Barbie nose?

The Barbie nose is a colloquial term used to describe a type of nose that approximates the appearance of Barbie doll noses, which are known to be small, thin, and have a delicate point. To get it, you need rhinoplasty surgery who must sculpt this part of the face giving soft contours and an almost fairy-tale or Japanese anime style.

What are the characteristics of the Barbie nose?

The nasal tip: Barbie nose rhinoplasty involves a slightly upward projected nose tip. The tip will therefore be thin and refined with a harmonious nasolabial angle.

A bridge of the nose smooth and saddled: the bridge of the nose is the fulcrum of the entire face and an important point that determines the expression of the face. In the case of the Barbie nose, the back is smooth, with a saddled appearance without humps.

How is the surgery performed?

The Barbie nose is often done with the open technique (open rhinoplasty). «No nostrils they come engraved at the base of the columella and the nose is exposed in order to be able to work it. With this technique it is possible to work in a precise and concrete way on the dimensions of the tip, the andirons and the back. Once the surgery is finished, the specialist sutures the stitches in the incision area and they will become practically imperceptible a few months after the rhinoplasty», says Marianetti.

Healing times are quick

The healing time for rhinoplasty is approx two weekshowever after a few days it will be possible to carry out most of the daily activities. After the sixth month, the nose will have largely acquired its new appearance but the definitive result and stabilized will only be appreciable after a year.

Who Can Have Barbie Nose Rhinoplasty?

Not all patients are suitable for this type of surgery. This type of rhinoplasty is recommended only on patients:

with a already small nose leaving; that has one thin skin and therefore that it can guarantee an extremely natural aesthetic result on the nasal tip, which must be small and slightly saddled.

Before considering a surgery of this type, it is always advisable to consult with one’s surgeon in-depth study of facial features so as to avoid a priori a grotesque result not suited to the patient’s face.

Barbie Nose: the risks of extreme surgery



«Taking advantage of an extremely reductive nose plastic surgery can lead to aesthetic and functional problems with real “collapses” of the nose. To generate the delicate shape of a Barbie nose, soft tissue, cartilage and bone must be removed, increasing the danger of collapse. Since the shape of the nose is based on cartilage and bone, removing a lot of material takes away structural support from the nose» the surgeon reiterates. Among the most emblematic cases of an extreme rhinoplasty with consequent structural problems we mention Michael Jackson and Jessica Alves.

What are the consequences of an extreme rhinoplasty?

Extreme rhinoplasty, also known as aggressive or radical rhinoplasty, is one that involves significant and substantial changes to the shape and structure. This type of rhinoplasty can have serious consequences and should be approached with extreme caution.

Some of the consequences and risks associated with extreme rhinoplasty include:

Asymmetry and deformity: When changes to the nose are too extensive or radical, asymmetries and deformities can occur, leading to an unnatural or disproportionate appearance.

Breathing problems: there may be disturbances in the functionality of the nose, with breathing difficulties and airway ventilation problems.

Scars and complicated healing: With extreme rhinoplasty, there is a greater risk of visible scarring and more complex healing, especially if large amounts of tissue are removed.

Permanent changes: Extreme changes can lead to permanent and irreversible results that may not be in line with the patient’s expectations.

Persistent swelling and bruising: Lingering swelling and bruising may appear during the recovery period.

aesthetic compromises: extreme rhinoplasty can lead to a “worked” or “fake” look, instead of a natural and harmonious result.

How to ensure a functional result that meets your expectations

The key to successful results is to have realistic expectations and collaborate with a experienced and reliable surgeon. Putting nose aesthetics alone as a priority objective is ethically wrong as aesthetics can never deviate from respiratory functionality.

