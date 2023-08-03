Sparta has a young prodigy in its sights. Terrible start, sputters the Copenhagen coach

A win and a clear progression, yet the coach is very critical. His team was the first to concede in the 9th minute, but after half an hour they fired back and won 4:1 at halftime.

“It couldn’t go on like this. Of course we have to deal with the start of the match, which is the worst I have seen so far in my time as FCK coach! And we take it very seriously, even though we turned the game around,” 35-year-old Jacob Neestrup laments.

The new Spartan number one? Contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

Orri Óskarsson was the king of revenge. The lanky 18-year-old scored a hat-trick for his compatriots and sent Sparta a stark warning.

In the spring, the great Icelandic talent visited Sönderjysk, Denmark. After returning to Copenhagen, he goes on a rampage. “Six goals scored is nice. However, we need to have more certainty and stability in defence. It is not enough that our finishing worked well again with many successful attacks and great goals. In the beginning, we were undisciplined,” Neestrup says.

He probably knows what he’s talking about. It is said that the Danes tend to overlook their opponents.

Sparta invited fans to training. Fresh reinforcements James Gomez and Victor Olatunji also performed for themVideo: Sport.cz

“They still feel like they’re the best in the world. They don’t respect their opponents much, certainly not from Eastern Europe. And this is especially true for FC Copenhagen,” smiles Czech compatriot Pavel Mašek, who works for another Copenhagen club, BK Skjold.

“The self-confidence of the Danes is simply completely different. The fact that their compatriot Priske won the title with Sparta does not bother them, because the Czech league simply does not interest them. They don’t even report on her. I was at Parken Stadium when Jablonec and later Slavia played here. In both cases, the Czech teams won and the Danes were absolutely unable to understand,” Mašek gives Sparta a good example.