Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, announced via Twitter that the company may still survive. “There are a number of players we are in talks with,” Bankman-Fried said announcing that Alameda Research is closing trading. “They aren’t doing any of the weird things I see on Twitter, and nothing serious. And one way or another, soon they won’t be trading on FTX anymore. ”

In any scenario where FTX continues to operate, Bankman-Fried explains that its first priority will be radical transparency. FTX CEO promises transparency so people know exactly what’s going on.