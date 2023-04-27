Bankrupt companies: tarot business of liquidators who sell tax credits

The practice of authorizing bankruptcy trustees to auction off the tax credits of bankrupt companies is becoming more and more frequent in the Italian bankruptcy courts, led by Rome. Only that the Revenue does not recognize these credits.

In fact, very often in the accounts of bankrupt companies there are credit amounts with the tax authorities which obviously should be verified before being able to transfer them to third parties. Of course, the tenders state that the credits are sold in the state of fact and law and with the formula without recourse and therefore with all the responsibilities borne by the buyer.

But the trick is precisely this, people obviously trust it precisely because the auction is of an Italian court and the curator is a public official, only to find themselves in the disputes of the Revenue Agency that that credit will never recognize it.

The judges authorize and the trustees collect

Obviously these are disputes from which it is impossible to defend oneself since those who bought know nothing of the company’s past and will never be able to produce anything to defend themselves. In fact, any documentary request perhaps referable to years before will be almost impossible to fulfill. It almost seems like a state scam therefore, with the assent of the delegated judges who authorize and which serves to expand the bankruptcy assets and obviously the already pharaonic fees of the liquidators.

The appeal to Minister Nordio

Perhaps it would be appropriate for Minister Nordio to put his hand to these behaviors which only diminish the lack of trust that Italians already have in the Italian judiciary.

