The waves, the wind. Bogdan Bitik’s world wasn’t hatred and grenades: they were the colors of his Kite in surfers’ paradise, Indonesia: “I would like to fly over the sea again”, he said when there was too much pain around him. “He was a great sportsman. His dream was to teach Kite Surf like before the war”, says the envoy of the Republic Corrado Zunino, wounded next to him in Kherson, between an exam and a medication.