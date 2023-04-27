Nba, Paolo Banchero takes it all: awarded as Rookie of the Year. Like him only O’Neal and Miller

The season started as first choice of the Draft Nba and concluded with the prize of “Rookie of the Year“, with 98 votes out of 100. On the fact that Paolo Banchero is the strongest freshman of the year there is no doubt. The class of 2002 crowns a memorable season with an award that makes him enter the history of Orlando Magic: the American basketball player of Italian citizenship is the third player in the history of the club, after Shaquille O’Neal e Mike Millerhis agent, to win the “Freshman of the Year” award.

In Italy it is hoped that Banchero will be able to play with the national team coached by the coach Gianmarco Pozzecco, but the latest releases of the former Duke do not make optimistic: according to his words, “he will decide at the end of the season”, that is now. Italian basketball fans expect a positive decision on his future in the blue.

His season

The word “record” perfectly sums up Paolo Banchero’s phenomenal year, which made its debut in Nba on 19 October 2022 against i Detroit Pistons: his performance goes down in history, because he puts it on the scoresheet 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assistsbecoming the first freshman to post at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on his debut since a certain LeBron James. Not only that, she is the third first choice to score at least 20 points in her first four games as a pro: in the history of the NBA they had only succeeded Elvin Hayes e Oscar Robertson. Finally, in the match against the Atlanta Hawkswith his 20 points, reaches 340 total and surpasses the record for points scored after 15 games with the Magic, held by Shaquille O’Neal (338).

The seasonal average of the basketball player born in 2002 is impressive: 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Banker is essential for the growth of performance of the Magic, past, also thanks to his plays, from 22 victories of last year at 34 of this season. Thanks to young talent like the former Duke star, Orlando can hope to challenge for the playoffs next season.