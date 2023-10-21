Home » Banks are increasingly closing branches and foregoing cash
Business

Banks are increasingly closing branches and foregoing cash

by admin
Banks are increasingly closing branches and foregoing cash

A model without a future? Many bank branches are closing because demand is out of proportion to costs. Hero Images Inc/Getty Images

In Germany too, cash is disappearing more and more. Due to a lack of demand, some banks are closing all branches or no longer accepting cash.

Due to a shortage of skilled workers and low customer frequency, Kasseler Sparkasse, for example, is closing six branches and turning seven into self-service locations, reports “HNA”.

According to an analysis by the management consultancy McKinsey & Company, the supply and receipt of cash costs banks around two billion euros annually, according to the “Tagesschau”.

Germans depend on cash – but here too the means of payment is becoming increasingly less important. Many banks are closing branches or no longer accepting cash. The lack of demand and the high costs are responsible for this. According to a study by C24 Bank, 37 percent of Germans did not go to a bank branch last year, reported “HE DOES”.

Locations are closing everywhere

Due to the shortage of skilled workers and low customer base, the Sparkasse in Kassel is closing six branches and turning seven into self-service locations, reports the “Hessische/Niedersächsiche Allgemeine.” Also due to insufficient demand, Raiffeisenbank Hochtaunus is closing all branches except for the main office, according to the “Daily News”. A savings bank in Niederdorfelden near Frankfurt am Main is still open, but is no longer accepting cash due to a lack of staff.

According to an analysis by management consultancy McKinsey & Company The supply and receipt of cash costs banks around two billion euros annually. According to the Deutsche Bundesbank, cash is the most common means of payment and is used for more than half of all everyday payments.

jm

Read too

See also  Mubang Hi-Tech plans to acquire Haoan Energy's new photovoltaic silicon wafer and silicon rod business for 1.1 billion yuan - Xinhua English.news.cn

Goodbye, coins and bills? How banks are quietly working to get rid of the cash

You may also like

USA, record profits for almost all large American...

Machinery industry – Rieter has to cut another...

GIFT to savers or SUPER TRAP?

Yili Shines at the 2023 World Dairy Summit...

Will this winter really get any better?

Spirit Airlines Cancels Flights for Inspections, Expects Disruptions...

Carabinieri disappointed by Meloni: low staffing and starvation...

China Unicom Showcases the Power of 5G Technology...

Cupra Born in private leasing: The best offer...

Rating Italy: S&P announces the verdict. Spreads and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy