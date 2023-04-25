Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Photo News

Geely Auto’s “Galaxy L7” first mass-produced car rolls off assembly line





Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-04-25 15:39

Views:

On April 24, Geely Automobile’s “Galaxy L7” product off-line event was held in Baoji High-tech Zone. Mayor Wang Yong announced that Geely Automobile’s first mass-produced “Galaxy L7” car rolled off the assembly line. Senior Vice President Mao Yong of Geely Holding Group delivered a speech. Director Jing Yaoping of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and Duan Xiaolong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee attended the event.

Geely Baoji Base is an important support for Geely Group’s industrial layout along the “Belt and Road”. It has Geely’s most intelligent production platform and has attracted more than 40 auto parts supporting companies. The cumulative output value of the base has exceeded 70 billion yuan. And the well-deserved “leading” and leading enterprises in the parts and components industry. The “Galaxy L7” rolled off the assembly line this time is the first product of Geely Automobile’s new mid-to-high-end new energy series Galaxy, and it is responsible for leading Geely’s important mission of “all-round innovation”. This product surpasses its peers in terms of performance, intelligence, comfort, quality, and safety, marking Geely New Energy’s official entry into a new stage of “value creation” and will help Geely open up a new situation in the mainstream new energy market. Geely Baoji base is the only production place for the “Galaxy L7” product. The official roll-out of this product has opened a new era for the city’s new energy vehicle industry.

In his speech, Ding Shengren, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, proposed that all relevant departments at all levels should firmly establish the awareness of the overall situation and service awareness, and take the “three-year” activity as an opportunity to fully promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry “1+5+N” A series of policies have been implemented to ensure zero-distance high-quality services and zero discounts as promised, providing first-class service guarantee for Geely Baoji automobile production. It is hoped that Geely Group will take this product off-line as an opportunity to settle more projects in Baoji and deploy greater production capacity in Baoji in the promotion of the “all-round new” strategy. Quality development “acceleration”.

After the “Galaxy L7” mass-produced car rolled off the production line, the guests at the meeting observed the product together.