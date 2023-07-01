Talent Shortage in Artificial Intelligence and New Energy Vehicles: The Internet Remains a Hub for High-Paying Jobs, Says Maimai Gaopin Report

Maimai Gaopin, a leading talent recruitment platform in China, is set to release its highly anticipated report on mid-to-high-end employment trends. The report, called “2023 New Economic Industry Mid-to-High-end Employment Observation,” is scheduled to be unveiled on June 30th.

According to the data gathered for the report, industries such as artificial intelligence (AI) and new energy vehicles are facing a severe shortage of skilled workers. These industries, which have been in the limelight in recent years, rank among the top two industries grappling with the scarcity of talent. On the other hand, the Internet industry continues to be a hub for high-paying jobs, with the highest number of employees earning an annual salary of over 300,000 yuan.

As the demand for mid-to-high-end talents increases, the job market is expected to enter a phase of talent saturation in 2023. While the difficulty in finding suitable positions for these professionals has risen, it remains lower compared to the overall job market. AI and new energy vehicle industries are projected to maintain their momentum in attracting skilled talent between January and May 2023, creating the highest talent shortage due to a relatively low talent supply-demand ratio.

Despite a slowdown in the growth of the Internet industry, it still stands out as the sector employing the most individuals with an annual salary exceeding 300,000 yuan. It surpasses industries like e-commerce & new retail, securing the top spot in terms of high-paying jobs. Additionally, popular industries like AI and new energy vehicles also rank among the top 10 in terms of the number of mid-to-high-end talents.

The report sheds light on the age distribution of mid-to-high-end talents. People aged 30-40 constitute the majority, accounting for 58.22% of the talent pool. Following closely are individuals aged 40-45, making up 17.25% of the market. Those aged 25-30 account for 16.97% of the talent market. Notably, nearly 60% of individuals earning an annual salary exceeding 300,000 yuan are from the 80s and 90s generations.

Regarding income, the report reveals that nearly 40% of mid-to-high-end talents experienced no change in their monthly earnings compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, around one-third of these professionals saw a month-on-month income increase ranging from 1% to 30% between January and May 2023.

In terms of their expenditure, mid-to-high-end talents predominantly allocate their income to mortgage/rent payments, basic living expenses, and child support.

Maimai Gaopin’s “2023 New Economic Industry Mid-to-High-end Employment Observation” examines the trends of mid-to-high-end talent from various perspectives, including talent profiles and migration patterns. The report provides professionals with valuable insights and references for job hunting and employment in the evolving job market.

It is important to note that the reposting of this article on our website aims to educate and inform our readers. The content does not constitute investment or consumption advice. For factual inquiries, please refer to the relevant parties. The opinions expressed in the article are not necessarily reflective of our website and are solely intended for readers’ reference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

