Barbara Palombelli, goodbye "Tonight Italy"? Mediaset wants to focus on…

Barbara Palombelli, goodbye “Tonight Italy”? Mediaset wants to focus on…

Barbara Palombelli (IPA photo)

Barbara Palombelli, towards the farewell to “Stasera Italia”? The latest rumors

Italy tonight the hours would be numbered. Or rather, he would Barbara Palombelli: according to the latest rumors, in fact, one novelty very important would be coming for the conductorperhaps at the helm of one transmission are medicine e salute: in each episode of the patients will have the opportunity to tell their personal story, both human and health. As reported by TVBlog, the title of the program will most likely be “Cure me”.

The idea of ​​the transmission would arise from the experience of many doctors and the goal would be to shed light on all the diseases that have been overlooked especially during the Covid emergency. A block will also be dedicated to prevention. Palombelli is currently at the helm of two programs. But if the new project goes through, the journalist – while remaining in charge of Forum may be forced out Italy tonight, the broadcast after the Tg on Rete4.

