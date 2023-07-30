Economy Global trend

Barbie film generates boom in demand for hair bleaching

As of: 6:29 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

La vie en rose: The movie “Barbie” is based on the toy line of the same name. Starring: Margot Robbie as “Barbie” and Ryan Gosling as “Ken”.

The movie “Barbie” is a box office hit. And it has unusual consequences: Hairdressing shops are seeing a drastic increase in demand for hair dyes. Ironically, a prominent racing driver is already part of the new hype.

So far, racing driver Nico Hülkenberg has not been noticed as a fashion trendsetter. The only German in Formula 1 wore the same short hairstyle for years. But now Hulkenberg surprised: He dyed his hair peroxide blonde. As “Ken of the racing series” he was mocked by some. Because the racing driver is strongly reminiscent of Barbie’s friend in the recently released movie.

In fact, the film about the cult doll is boosting the beauty salon business. In the four weeks (June 19-July 19) leading up to the film’s release, demand for pink or peroxide blonde hair at hair salons globally rose 83 percent from the same period last year. That’s according to data from the world‘s largest booking platform for beauty services, Fresha.

The film may also have prompted customers to seek so-called “Barbie-inspired services” such as teeth whitening, makeup, or doll-style nail art. Here, demand has increased more than sixfold in the same period of comparison.

also read

Numerous large fashion and cosmetics groups have jumped on the trend and launched their own collections. Makeup maker NYX has given many products a pink makeover, from eyeliner to lip gloss. Fashion chain Zara has also launched a special range of products, including pink bags and T-shirts with the Barbie logo printed on them.

also read

The biggest beneficiary is likely to be toy manufacturer Mattel, after all, the US group holds the rights to the doll and earns royalties. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen so many brand partnerships out of one film,” says Jo Ashdown, partner at UK marketing firm Mando-Connect.

Even the mere sales of the dolls recently reached record-breaking heights. In the Corona year 2021, the Barbie division achieved the highest net sales in almost ten years, global sales were $ 1.7 billion. And 2022 ($1.5 billion) was also a top year in this regard.

The fact that racing driver Hülkenberg had his hair dyed to match the new film was just a coincidence, he says. “I guess I chose the wrong time.” Hülkenberg claims he never played with Barbie and Ken as a child.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly via RSS feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

