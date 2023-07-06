25th China Construction Expo to Showcase Bards’ Strong Presence in Coatings Industry

Guangzhou, China – In the scorching heat of midsummer, the enthusiasm in Yangcheng is reaching a fever pitch as the 25th China Construction Expo (Guangzhou) is set to take place from July 8th to 11th, 2023. This year’s theme, “construction and decoration ideal home, serving the new pattern,” solidifies the event as the industry’s premier platform for champion enterprises. Among the leading players in the art paint sector, Bards is gearing up for a big appearance at the expo.

Located at booth 10.3-28 in the Art Painting Hall, Area B, Guangzhou Canton Fair Exhibition Hall, Bards invites visitors to explore the brand’s strength, product highlights, and exciting new releases. The company aims to set new trends in the coatings industry through vibrant demonstrations and engaging discussions on the future.

One of the highlights at the Bards booth is the immersive experience that aims to restore life through art paint. The exhibition hall’s design and atmosphere are carefully crafted to reflect the unique style of the Bardez brand. With a 204-square-meter space incorporating diverse content, visitors will be taken on a journey that integrates serialization, situationalization, and experiential elements. Through the fusion of art paint, design, art, and fashion, Bards aims to inspire creative possibilities.

As art paint emerges as a new blue ocean in the home building materials industry, Bards continuously strives to build its market core competitiveness. The growing demand for high-quality, high-performance, and environmentally friendly coatings has drawn numerous entrepreneurs to this sector. Bards has established itself as a formidable competitor through various means.

In terms of brand reputation building, Bards and novacolor have consistently reshaped sales records and received accolades such as “Outstanding Art Paint Brand” and “Art Paint Influential Brand.” The company secured a spot on the prestigious “China‘s 500 Most Valuable Brands” list, ranking 277th with a brand value of 35.728 billion yuan. These achievements affirm Bards’ commitment to delivering excellent product strength and high-quality services.

Product research and development (R&D) lie at the core of Bards’ success. The brand collaborates with renowned chemical companies globally to innovate products that excel in market demand, R&D advancements, environmental protection, and overall innovation. Bards’ product lineup reflects its positioning in the mid-to-high-end market, with offerings that deliver exceptional performance, rich presentation effects, and emotional resonance. The brand’s ability to resonate with both Chinese and foreign visitors has solidified its position as one of the most popular brands at the expo.

Bards eagerly invites attendees to appreciate its brands, products, and services during the China Construction Expo. As a resident guest, Bards will showcase its innovative coating products while fostering meaningful interactions and sharing technical experiences with visitors. The company aims to offer insights into the latest industry trends while nurturing new partnerships.

The 25th China Construction Expo will take place from July 8th to 11th, 2023, at the Art Painting Hall, Area B, Pazhou Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. Bards encourages everyone to visit booth 10.3-28 to experience the future of the coatings industry.

