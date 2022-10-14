Home Business Bari, honorary degree in Management Engineering from Carlo Messina
Bari, honorary degree in Management Engineering from Carlo Messina

Bari, honorary degree in Management Engineering from Carlo Messina

Honorary Master’s Degree in Management Engineering from the Polytechnic of Bari to Carlo Messina, managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo. The award will be presented by the rector of the Polytechnic, Francesco Cupertino, on October 14th in the lecture hall of the Department of architecture, construction and design (formerly Dicar) of the Poliba. At 11.40 Messina will hold the lectio magistralis entitled “A new South for the Italy of tomorrow and the role of Intesa Sanpaolo for growth and cohesion”.

