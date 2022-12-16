Home Business Barilla focuses on bakery products in the USA: it acquires Back to Nature
Business

Barilla focuses on bakery products in the USA: it acquires Back to Nature

by admin
Barilla focuses on bakery products in the USA: it acquires Back to Nature

The Barilla Group announces that it has finalized an agreement with B&G Foods – the American food products holding company – for the acquisition of the US brand Back to Nature, specialized in the production of healthy snacks. Founded in 1960, Back to Nature offers a wide range of non-GMO plant-based products, such as cookies, crackers, nuts and granola. It has always been committed to providing people with good and at the same time healthy food, made with recipes inspired by nature and selected ingredients.

Bakery products

With this agreement, Barilla, already the European leader in bakery products and with strong expertise in the field of good and balanced products, accelerates its international growth path, also strengthening itself in the market bakery of the United States, where the group is already the market leader in the crispbread category with the Wasa brand.

The acquisition of Back to Nature provides Barilla with a solid starting point to build and grow in the dynamic North American bakery market. «At Barilla, we aim to build, over the long term, a significant presence in the sector bakery American and this operation reminds me when, over 25 years ago, we started the same path with pasta and today we are market leaders. The acquisition of Back to Nature represents a fundamental step for our growth strategy and we hope it will bring us the same results obtained with pasta», said Guido Barilla, president of the group.

Expansion in the USA

«We have always been committed to offering people products that respond to the combination of “taste and well-being”, we have chosen to focus on this also to expand our business in the United States and Back to Nature was a natural choice in this sense».

Born in Parma 145 years ago, Barilla has a lasting and special bond with the United States, where it has been operating for 26 years and is currently the number one pasta brand. Today the Parma-based company is committed to offering people not only food products, but also good, well-made food with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains.

You may also like

Audi, the carbon neutral production of the Q8...

Full as a drop of water!Lenovo moto X40...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 16th. The lists seek...

Speed ​​up!Details of the world’s first 232-layer flash...

Implants: Debuts Today on EGM

Gold Asian market: spot gold price falls below...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 16.12.2022

With high markups, low commission rebates, and long...

Markets besieged by interest rate anxiety. Wall Street...

OpenjobMetis: Contact the government and we will give...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy