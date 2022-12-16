Listen to the audio version of the article

The Barilla Group announces that it has finalized an agreement with B&G Foods – the American food products holding company – for the acquisition of the US brand Back to Nature, specialized in the production of healthy snacks. Founded in 1960, Back to Nature offers a wide range of non-GMO plant-based products, such as cookies, crackers, nuts and granola. It has always been committed to providing people with good and at the same time healthy food, made with recipes inspired by nature and selected ingredients.

Bakery products

With this agreement, Barilla, already the European leader in bakery products and with strong expertise in the field of good and balanced products, accelerates its international growth path, also strengthening itself in the market bakery of the United States, where the group is already the market leader in the crispbread category with the Wasa brand.

The acquisition of Back to Nature provides Barilla with a solid starting point to build and grow in the dynamic North American bakery market. «At Barilla, we aim to build, over the long term, a significant presence in the sector bakery American and this operation reminds me when, over 25 years ago, we started the same path with pasta and today we are market leaders. The acquisition of Back to Nature represents a fundamental step for our growth strategy and we hope it will bring us the same results obtained with pasta», said Guido Barilla, president of the group.

Expansion in the USA

«We have always been committed to offering people products that respond to the combination of “taste and well-being”, we have chosen to focus on this also to expand our business in the United States and Back to Nature was a natural choice in this sense».

Born in Parma 145 years ago, Barilla has a lasting and special bond with the United States, where it has been operating for 26 years and is currently the number one pasta brand. Today the Parma-based company is committed to offering people not only food products, but also good, well-made food with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains.